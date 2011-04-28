iPhone Preview

Tyler Galpin

Really can't wait for this to go into development. Client is letting me have free range to do whatever I want with it, and it's freakin' great to have that freedom.

Rebound of
Filtering out the nonsense.
Posted on Apr 28, 2011
