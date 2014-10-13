Nick Volkert

Inktober Week 2

Nick Volkert
Nick Volkert
  • Save
Inktober Week 2 inktober pen and ink illustration log halloween october
Download color palette

My pen and inks for the second week of inktober!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 13, 2014
Nick Volkert
Nick Volkert
Creative in Greater Chicagoland. Go SOX!

More by Nick Volkert

View profile
    • Like