Mickey & Friends

Mickey & Friends mickey minnie donald daisy chip dale goofy pluto pixel 32 icon disney
After making a Runaway Brain Mickey icon, it seemed like all the other usual characters were possible too! So I drew 'em all! :)

Alexa helped a lot with the bills for the ducks and getting the proportions right for Huey, Dewey, and Louie. Look for her Guardians of the Galaxy pixel portraits soon!

Rebound of
Runaway Brain
By Louie Mantia, Jr.
Posted on Sep 28, 2014
