  1. Halide App Icon: Premium iphone ios icons halide camera app icon icon app aperture
  2. Halide App Icon: Apperture aperture camera ios iphone icons app icon app halide
  3. 🥐 Croissant – U+1F950 breakfast croissant pastry snack food emoji emoji food icon food illustration icon
  4. 🥯 Bagel – U+1F96F breakfast cream cheese bagel snack food emoji emoji food icon food illustration icon
  5. 🥖 Baguette – U+1F956 french bread baguette bread food emoji emoji food icon food illustration icon
  6. 🍡 Dango – U+1F361 hanami dango dango dumpling food facebook food emoji emoji food icon food illustration icon
  7. 🌸 Cherry Blossom – U+1F338 sakura cherry blossom flower facebook flower emoji emoji flower icon flower illustration icon
  8. 🍵 Teacup Without Handle – U+1F375 tea cup matcha green tea tea beverage food emoji emoji food icon food illustration icon
  9. 🥜 Peanuts – U+1F95C peanuts peanut nut legume food facebook food emoji emoji food icon food illustration icon
  10. 🧅 Onion – U+1F9C5 yellow onion onion food emoji emoji food icon food illustration icon
  11. 🥔 Potato – U+1F954 potato starch vegetable food facebook food emoji emoji food icon food illustration icon
  12. Bacon bacon meat food oven june food illustration food icon icon
  13. Hard-Boiled Egg hard-boiled egg egg food oven june food illustration food icon icon
  14. Jumbo Prawn jumbo prawn prawn shellfish seafood food oven june food illustration food icon icon
  15. 🌽 Ear of Maize – U+1F33D maize corn vegetable food facebook food emoji emoji food icon food illustration icon
  16. 🍅 Tomato – U+1F345 heirloom tomato tomato fruit vegetable food facebook food emoji emoji food icon food illustration icon
  17. 🥒 Cucumber – U+1F952 cucumber fruit vegetable food facebook food emoji emoji food icon food illustration icon
  18. Carrot Chunks carrots vegetable food oven june food illustration food icon icon
  19. Winter Vegetables parsnip sweet potato cauliflower vegetable food oven june food illustration food icon icon
  20. Carrots carrots vegetable food oven june food illustration food icon icon
  21. 🍞 Bread – U+1F35E white bread bread food facebook food emoji emoji food icon food illustration icon
  22. 🥗 Green Salad – U+1F957 olive black olive onion tomato salad lettuce food facebook food emoji emoji food icon food illustration icon
  23. 🥪 Sandwich – U+1F96A ham cheese tomato lettuce bread sandwich food facebook food emoji emoji food icon food illustration icon
  24. Japanese Snacks – Sweet / 甘い azuki red bean melon pan melon bread bread pancake sandwich dorayaki daifuku mochi snack sticker food emoji emoji food icon food illustration icon
Parakeet