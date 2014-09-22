Sam DeMastrie
Unused Lehi Logo #2

Unused Lehi Logo #2 logo city lehi flower bee stained glass
This concept is based on a window from Lehi's old Tabernacle. It's also a combination of a bee on a flower. The bee is a symbol of industry in Utah. This one was also unused. Done at Jibe.

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
