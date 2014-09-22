Sam DeMastrie
Unused Lehi Logo

As the sixth oldest city in Utah as well as the center for a booming tech industry, Lehi City has a diverse and somewhat divided population of old and traditional, and new and tech-focused. This is an unused logo option that I rather liked. Done at Jibe.

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
