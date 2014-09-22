Visual Jams

Handymen Logo 2

Visual Jams
Visual Jams
  • Save
Handymen Logo 2 hand man walking hat vintage mascot funny handyman logo brand hammer handy
Download color palette

Get it?

Probably having too much fun. Please let me know your thoughts. One more option to come.

Thanks guys!

Hint: 2x

Handymen logo 1 still 2x
Rebound of
Handymen Logo 1
By Visual Jams
View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Visual Jams
Visual Jams
I'm James Graves and these are my visual jams.

More by Visual Jams

View profile
    • Like