Handymen Logo 1 hand tools vintage fun handyman lines logo brand hammer handy men manly
Working on a brand new branding project for my big bro's little business. Two more options to come, having a ton of fun :)

Feedback welcome and needed, thank a bunch fellas!

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
I'm James Graves and these are my visual jams.

