Chris Pecora

Sons & Bros & Co (Ltd.)

Chris Pecora
Chris Pecora
  • Save
Sons & Bros & Co (Ltd.) ampersand signage blackwhite logo type vintage bros sons company limited dumptruck
Download color palette

Logo/type intended to adorn the side of a dumptruck in an illustration.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2011
Chris Pecora
Chris Pecora

More by Chris Pecora

View profile
    • Like