The Sketchbook Project Website

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A while ago we posted a couple of illustrations for The Sketchbook Project and told you to stay tuned for more later.
We're now excited to announce the launch of the live site. If you don't know what they do, The Sketchbook Project curates, collects, and tours with a large library of user-submitted sketchbooks around the country.
In doing so, we created a full landing page and a library gallery to browse digitized sketchbooks—along with a few other unique page types. Because SBP is such a large site, we also put together a flexible template style layout, which allowed us flexibility to find a home for all of the important content.
Be sure to check out the live site!
Crafted by Octopus.