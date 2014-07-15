The Sketchbook Project Website

A while ago we posted a couple of illustrations for The Sketchbook Project and told you to stay tuned for more later.

We're now excited to announce the launch of the live site. If you don't know what they do, The Sketchbook Project curates, collects, and tours with a large library of user-submitted sketchbooks around the country.

In doing so, we created a full landing page and a library gallery to browse digitized sketchbooks—along with a few other unique page types. Because SBP is such a large site, we also put together a flexible template style layout, which allowed us flexibility to find a home for all of the important content.

Be sure to check out the live site!

Crafted by Octopus.