  1. Arced Movement transition suicide squad ui movies gif animation
    Shot Link
    View Arced Movement
    Arced Movement
  2. Focus Area knight foundation yellow grants layouts components color system web colors
    View Focus Area
    Focus Area
  3. Knight Foundation Redesign journalism full width hero cards knight foundation home page landing
    View Knight Foundation Redesign
    Knight Foundation Redesign
  4. Airbnb Business Guide Illustrations hands maps figures people color overlap line illustrations airbnb
    View Airbnb Business Guide Illustrations
    Airbnb Business Guide Illustrations
  5. Animation Principles in UI drop drag list movies gif ui animation
    1
    Shot Link
    View Animation Principles in UI
    Animation Principles in UI
  6. 2016 Octopus Road Trip badge patch camping badge road trip oregon california octopus
    View 2016 Octopus Road Trip badge
    2016 Octopus Road Trip badge
  7. Amazfit Icons stroke simple line fitness tracking fitness 2px icons icon
    View Amazfit Icons
    Amazfit Icons
  8. Amazfit.com is Live! gotham fashion ecommerce marketing wearables tech design web design activity tracker fitness
    Shot Link
    View Amazfit.com is Live!
    Amazfit.com is Live!
  9. Rising Tide maps compass record illustrations halftone arrows ship editorial
    Shot Link
    View Rising Tide
    Rising Tide
  10. Information Revolution information data energy movement art journalism automation big data editorial illustrations
    1
    Shot Link
    View Information Revolution
    Information Revolution
  11. Worst Case Scenario flag american illustration political america downfall bad worst case economy
    View Worst Case Scenario
    Worst Case Scenario
  12. Brand Elements​ process style identity futuristic exploration mood board
    View Brand Elements​
    Brand Elements​
  13. Home Page Option angles hero video octopus home page landing
    Shot Link
    View Home Page Option
    Home Page Option
  14. Style Exploration: SciFi conceptual space typography scifi exploration style moodboard
    1
    View Style Exploration: SciFi
    Style Exploration: SciFi
  15. KBI Icons cell biopharmaceutical biopharma science simple iconography teal blue stroke line icon icons
    View KBI Icons
    KBI Icons
  16. KBI Redesign - Unused Concept biopharmaceutical redesign ui web progress map illustration biopharma
    View KBI Redesign - Unused Concept
    KBI Redesign - Unused Concept
  17. Roux Maison imagery warmth web subscription products store laundry soft flowers foliage floral
    View Roux Maison
    Roux Maison
  18. UX Principles - 03 e-commerce clothes fashion product product page landing home app ui ux google
    View UX Principles - 03
    UX Principles - 03
  19. Design Kollective – Tile Actions overlay actions tile create filter select add collection shopping furniture interaction
    View Design Kollective – Tile Actions
    Design Kollective – Tile Actions
  20. UX Principles - 02 ux principles google search outdoor landing app
    1
    View UX Principles - 02
    UX Principles - 02
  21. Design Kollective – Collections card shop shopping furniture board collection product app
    View Design Kollective – Collections
    Design Kollective – Collections
  22. New Octopus Site 🍻 launch website ui portfolio site octopus
    Shot Link
    View New Octopus Site 🍻
    New Octopus Site 🍻
  23. Pulitzer Winner Page plant type gold one page photography typography clean geometric
    View Pulitzer Winner Page
    Pulitzer Winner Page
  24. Crossroads Redesign asymmetric pattern pr marketing site landing page homepage ui
    View Crossroads Redesign
    Crossroads Redesign
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Us
Octopus