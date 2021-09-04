Md: Mehedi Hasan

Abhoxi Logo Design || Modern A Letter Logo Mark

Md: Mehedi Hasan
Md: Mehedi Hasan
  • Save
Abhoxi Logo Design || Modern A Letter Logo Mark flat minimalist gradient logo colourful logo tech technology business company logo symbol software custom logo lettermark wordmark logo design branding brand identity logotype illustration graphic design a logo a modern logo a letter logo logo designer
Download color palette

Abhoxi Logo Design || Modern A Letter Logo Mark
--------------------------------------
If you like my design, please press the like button, share your
valuable feedback, and please don’t forget to follow me.
--------------------------------------------------------------------
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS:
Email: mdmehedihasandl@gmail.com
---------------------------------------------
Thank you
-------------
Follow Me On:
Behance | Instagram | Pinterest | Linkedin | Twitter

Md: Mehedi Hasan
Md: Mehedi Hasan

More by Md: Mehedi Hasan

View profile
    • Like