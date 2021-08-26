Nebyvailov Kyryl

Crypto Finance App | Compro

Nebyvailov Kyryl
Nebyvailov Kyryl
  • Save
Crypto Finance App | Compro uiux ux crypto market economy blockchain eth finance application cryptocoin web app pump synthetic btc design money finance exchange cryptocurrency crypto bitcoin ui
Crypto Finance App | Compro uiux ux crypto market economy blockchain eth finance application cryptocoin web app pump synthetic btc design money finance exchange cryptocurrency crypto bitcoin ui
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png

Hello dribbblers ✌🏼

As continue of crypto finance project - previous,
I want to show you an additional platform to get and keep your synthetic coins 💰

Thanks for your feedback in advance 🙌🏼
Follow me in socials:
Instagram | LinkedIn

Nebyvailov Kyryl
Nebyvailov Kyryl
UI/UX Designer 👨‍💻Dashboards 📊

More by Nebyvailov Kyryl

View profile
    • Like