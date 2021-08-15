Nebyvailov Kyryl

Crypto Finance App | Compro

Nebyvailov Kyryl
Nebyvailov Kyryl
  • Save
Crypto Finance App | Compro crypto market pump dogecoin eth uiux finance application finance economy btc cryptocurrency blockchain crypto coins exchange ui web app money synth synthetic coin bitcoin crypto
Crypto Finance App | Compro crypto market pump dogecoin eth uiux finance application finance economy btc cryptocurrency blockchain crypto coins exchange ui web app money synth synthetic coin bitcoin crypto
Download color palette
  1. 2.png
  2. 4.png

Good morning ✌🏼

And here we go !

Here is a synthetic crypto coins web application concept,
Buy, exchange and hold your coins 🪙,

Thanks for your feedback in advance 🙌🏼

Follow me in socials:
Instagram | LinkedIn

Nebyvailov Kyryl
Nebyvailov Kyryl

More by Nebyvailov Kyryl

View profile
    • Like