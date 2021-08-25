Brian Farmer

Lade Wordmark Concept

Lade Wordmark Concept electric supply clever minimal modern lightning electric logo wordmark
Lade is a current client and Electrical Supply company in the process of rebranding. I'm really enjoying this wordmark that came out of my exploration and I'm really hoping this concept makes the cut.

The project is still going on so I would love some feedback on this one!

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
