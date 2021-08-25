Mobindustry

Parcel Tracking Mobile App | UI/UX Design

Mobindustry
Mobindustry
  • Save
Parcel Tracking Mobile App | UI/UX Design parcel delivery app ui ui ux design mobile app design app development company app development logistics app design logistics app parcel tracking
Download color palette

The parcel tracking mobile app is a tool designed for checking the status of your parcel and its location from shipping services.

The app main features:
- delivery management,
- parcel tracking,
- finding a shipping center,
- personal profiles,
- push notifications,
- payment integration

More screens: https://dribbble.com/shots/16310797-Parcel-Tracking-Mobile-App-UI-UX-Design

Learn more on How To Develop a Mobile App for Your Logistics Enterprise https://www.mobindustry.net/blog/how-to-develop-a-mobile-app-for-your-logistics-enterprise/

Mobindustry
Mobindustry

More by Mobindustry

View profile
    • Like