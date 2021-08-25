Trending designs to inspire you
The parcel tracking mobile app is a tool designed for checking the status of your parcel and its location from shipping services.
The app main features:
- delivery management,
- parcel tracking,
- finding a shipping center,
- personal profiles,
- push notifications,
- payment integration
More screens: https://dribbble.com/shots/16310797-Parcel-Tracking-Mobile-App-UI-UX-Design
Learn more on How To Develop a Mobile App for Your Logistics Enterprise https://www.mobindustry.net/blog/how-to-develop-a-mobile-app-for-your-logistics-enterprise/