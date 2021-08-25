Parcel Tracking Mobile App | UI/UX Design

The parcel tracking mobile app is a tool designed for checking the status of your parcel and its location from shipping services.

The app main features:

- delivery management,

- parcel tracking,

- finding a shipping center,

- personal profiles,

- push notifications,

- payment integration

