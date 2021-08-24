FARO Scented Candles | Branding & Packaging

This week's warm-up (& my first Dribbble weekly warm-up ever) is to design a packaging for a modern candle brand. Hence, I came up with the brand name "FARO" which is Latin for "beacon".

I selected these shades of blue (425B80), beige (DAD3BF), and light gray (F4F4F6) to convey elegance. The fonts I used are Roseritta by Jafanatype Studio for the logo and Karla by Jonny Pinhorn for all the other texts.