Hey, Dribbblers!
It's a new week which means a brand new design prompt to exercise those creative muscles.
This week, your challenge is to design the packaging for a modern candle brand.
For this prompt, you'll need to choose a name for your candle brand as well as a unique scent to depict in your candle's packaging design.
Let your imagination run wild and share your work with the rest of the community once you're done! We can't wait to see what you create.
Happy designing :)
Use this week’s warm up prompt to flex your design muscles and hone your skills. Work however you want, but keep it low-stress and fun!
Design something and hit the button above to Rebound this shot before August 30 to participate in this week’s prompt!
