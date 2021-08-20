Darya Puhachova
Andersen Design

Event managment app design

Darya Puhachova
Andersen Design
Darya Puhachova for Andersen Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Event managment app design application ux performance concept design concept tracker manage track solution software modern event managment logo design comfortable clean ui clean app design app
Download color palette

The world of modern business is too fast-paced and complicated to keep all facts, figures, actions, and events in your head. If you want your company to thrive and grow, you will inevitably have to rely on a software solution to track and manage events. That is exactly the need we want to address with this new design concept. With it, you can connect any event from any source. On top of that, you would also be able to manage these events via a single convenient interface. Set up your own rules, routines, and practices to boost your performance.

Beyond any doubt, if you like what you see, we would like to thank you in advance for your feedback and reactions!

Andersen Design
Andersen Design
Hire Us

More by Andersen Design

View profile
    • Like