Behold another sneak peek of the ExRay app, which identifies the movie you're watching and provides a truckload of information about it. And you barely have to move a muscle! If you like it as much as we had fun designing this innovative app, show us some love and hit that heart.
If you feel like we are a good match, and would love to make some awesome stuff together, give us a shout at euroart93@euroart93.hr