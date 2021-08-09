What a better start of a week than to share another project we have worked on? How many times has it happened that you are watching a movie and you have no idea which movie it is or who are the actors?

Well, consider your troubles gone since ExRay will give you all necessary information about the movie, and even tell you which movie you are watching. And all that with a tap of your finger. Cool right?

Check it out and let us know what you think about this app.

If you feel like we are a good match, and would love to make some awesome stuff together, give us a shout at euroart93@euroart93.hr