Michael Spitz

You're On A Roll

Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
  • Save
You're On A Roll pun carbs crumbs runaway bread illustration rebound
Download color palette

Taking a break from something far more tedious to pop this one out... ;)

Couldn't get the attachment feature to work for some reason...so here it is a bit larger if you like having extra bread on your screen > LINK

D467c007ebad3738af2ac4a66cb23373
Rebound of
Pun Playoff
By Andrew Pautler
View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Michael Spitz

View profile
    • Like