I recently released a series of stationary having to do with food & drink puns (you can check them out here). I had a blast coming up with the different puns for the cards and I thought it'd be fun to have a little "pun playoff" with other dribbblers and see what people can come up with.
THE CONTEST
Rebound any shot that includes/somehow references a pun (yes, any pun—get creative!). The shot with the most likes by next Thursday (May 12) will win a free set of stationary. If anyone else has prizes they would like to donate, that is welcome as well and I'll add them too the booty! Also, anyone who shares the playoff on Twitter gets an extra 5 likes added to their score at the end (be sure to @andrewpautler so I know you shared it).
Get those creative juices flowing. Can't wait to see what people come up with—and may the most well done rebound win!