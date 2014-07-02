jimmydeath

Common tools for UI/UX designers

Common tools for UI/UX designers
I often use them when I design.
Sticky note
Eraser
Ruler
Pencil
Sketchbook
iPhone
Calculator
How about you?

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
