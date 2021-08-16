Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
darshil gohel

Social Share Button

darshil gohel
darshil gohel
  • Save
Social Share Button xd figma appdesign dailyui ux sharebutton share button socialshare photopage photosapp wirefaming prototyping iosapp iosappdesign uiux ui
Download color palette

There is a social share button for this photos app. i tried my best to design the ui which is easy to use modern in looks.

darshil gohel
darshil gohel

More by darshil gohel

View profile
    • Like