Hussein Alalosie

Instagram concept Silky

Instagram concept Silky logoredesign redesign brand identity logos logoconstruction logoconcept logomark simple modern instagram design rebranding branding graphic design logo
Instagram has always been about capturing moments, bringing people close to each other, inspire, being free. by understanding these I came up with the perfect form that expressing movement, smooth, sleek. I call it "Instagram concept Silky". I'm honoured to share the result with you. swipe to jump in.

Enormous credit and gratitude must be given to Hassan Ali

Instagram | Behance

Brand Identity Developer

