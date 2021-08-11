Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bartosz Piekarz
Gorrion Software House

DeepSync Onboarding

Bartosz Piekarz
Gorrion Software House
Bartosz Piekarz for Gorrion Software House
Hire Us
  • Save
DeepSync Onboarding webapp data marketing web flat app minimal design ux ui
DeepSync Onboarding webapp data marketing web flat app minimal design ux ui
DeepSync Onboarding webapp data marketing web flat app minimal design ux ui
DeepSync Onboarding webapp data marketing web flat app minimal design ux ui
DeepSync Onboarding webapp data marketing web flat app minimal design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble - 2.png
  2. Dribbble - 2a.png
  3. Dribbble - 2b.png
  4. Dribbble - 2c.png
  5. Dribbble - 2d.png

Find the right audience for you!

🎯 DeepSync is a platform providing access to thousands of the world's leading data segments. It provides advertisers with the capability to use audience targeting to achieve better performance with their social media marketing spend. DeepSync has partnered with companies like Oracle Data Cloud and LiveRamp to simplify the process of utilizing supplemental targeting data within environments like Facebook.

🧑🏻‍💻 The app is currently being developed, with new features and improvements coming live one after another. Check the live version here.

💡 Read more about how it works here.


Let's work together on your project:
hello@gorrion.io

You can follow us on:
Facebook | Linkedin | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

6c4b711a9009db89c6d3b371d41f4c62
Rebound of
DeepSync Web App
By Bartosz Piekarz
View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Gorrion Software House
Gorrion Software House
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Gorrion Software House

View profile
    • Like