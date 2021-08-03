DeepSync Web App

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
🎯 DeepSync is a platform providing access to thousands of the world's leading data segments. It provides advertisers with the capability to use audience targeting to achieve better performance with their social media marketing spend. DeepSync has partnered with companies like Oracle Data Cloud and LiveRamp to simplify the process of utilizing supplemental targeting data within environments like Facebook.
🧑🏻💻 The app is currently being developed, with new features and improvements coming live one after another. Check the live version here.
💡 Read more about how it works here.
