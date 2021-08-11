Gerolsteiner TrinkCheck App – Water Drinking Reminder

Hey Creatives! ✌️

This is a cute success animation from an app we made for Gerolsteiner 🥤

How do you like it?

Gerolsteiner TrinkCheck is an app to track liquids. As your personal drinking assistant, it uses the your health and fitness data to calculate your individual water needs and automatically adjusts them to activity and daily temperature. In addition, the app reminds you when to drink. Thanks to detailed statistics, it is possible to track how personal drinking goals have been achieved over time.

Feel free to give us your feedback, share some love by pressing (L) and follow us to always see our newest work 🎉

Want to collaborate with us? Get in touch: info@apploft.de

https://www.apploft.de/