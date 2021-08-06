Helena Olson

Bloom Cannabis Bath Salts

Helena Olson
Helena Olson
Hire Me
  • Save
Bloom Cannabis Bath Salts energy florals bloom gradients typography bath salts packaging cannabis
Download color palette

A new passion project focusing on the different effects of cannabis infused bath salts utilizing flowing gradients, powerful typography and intriguing watercolor illustrations.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Helena Olson
Helena Olson
Shining in thoughtful, typography-driven identities
Hire Me

More by Helena Olson

View profile
    • Like