Oleg Ostrikov

Boxing Badge

Oleg Ostrikov
Oleg Ostrikov
Boxing Badge warmup figma olympic games badge boxing week 77 dribbbleweeklywarmup
Boxing Badge for Dribbble Weekly warmup

Rebound of
Design a badge inspired by a Summer Olympic sport.
By Dribbble
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Oleg Ostrikov
Oleg Ostrikov

