Design a badge inspired by a Summer Olympic sport.

by Dribbble on Aug 3, 2021

The Summer Olympics are in full swing, so what better way to flex your creative muscles than with an Olympic inspired design prompt?


Your design challenge this week is to create a badge inspired by a Summer Olympic sport.


Whether it be your favorite Olympic game to watch or to play, show us your creative chops by designing a unique Olympic badge.

We can't wait to see what you create!

How to participate

1

Design

Use this week’s warm-up prompt to flex your design muscles and hone your skills. Work however you want, but keep it low-stress and fun!

2

Rebound

Design something and hit the button above to Rebound this shot before August 9 to participate in this week’s prompt!

3

Explore

Check out all of this week’s Weekly Warm-Up community submissions below, and keep an eye out for our blog recap and social features!

