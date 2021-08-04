Jake Yard

Wainwright Fells Summit List - Garmin App

As part of an outdoor passion project based around a Connect IQ app for Garmin watches. This screen demonstrates the summit listing of the app displaying the number of summits completed so far. The watch app/widget will allow users to progress through a checklist of the 241 Wainwright fell summits of the Lake District here in the UK.

