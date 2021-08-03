Randomization Poster Series - 02 // Efficiency

About a year ago, I finished coding a randomization plugin for Adobe Illustrator called Randomill. What this plugin allows users to do is to randomize various properties of a group of objects in Illustrator. For example, if you had a group of squares, you could easily randomize their colors to generate a colorful grid. This poster series is a demonstration of what can be accomplished with this plugin.

This poster harnesses staggered hexagonal grids with randomized fill colors, stroke widths, stroke colors, blend modes, and transparencies to achieve its look.