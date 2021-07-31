Ben Walton

Vaccine Passport App: UI Concept Design

This is my submission for a @gooey.design challenge, which was to design a vaccine passport.

Before I dive in, I have previously created a vaccine booking app - so make sure to check that out too!

For this weeks submission I have created a simple 1 screen digital passport which can be shown to clubs, bars, restaurants and other check-in desks to prove that the user has been fully vaccinated. The app includes a QR code for quick verification and also an online reference code which can be used when reserving tables or checking in online. The passport can then be presented on arrival to confirm the users identity.

Once the QR code has been scanned, the user will be presented with a success message with details of the venue. This will be logged to the phone and used for Track and Trace purposes.

From the account settings, the user can view their previously check-in details. Order self-test kits and submit their test results. This is requested by some employers who work with vulnerable people to ensure staff are not carrying an active form of the virus, even if they have been fully vaccinated.

