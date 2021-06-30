COVID-19 Booking App Concept

This is my COVID-19 booking app for Crowwwn.ux challenge on Instagram.

Having been through the vaccine process in the UK, I think it could be revamped to alert users instantly instead of waiting for a letter in the post or a text.

Having an app means that you can check-in on your status at any time and get results. The idea is that the app alerts you when you are eligible for your vaccines and let’s you chose a date that best suits you.

When booking, the app will recommend a vaccine and centre based on your age group and location. You have the option to amend these if you wish. On the second page of the booking process, you can select a time for your chosen day and proceed with booking your appointment.

On the day of your vaccine, you can open your app and present a QR code for quick check-in. You can also use the app to get directions to your chosen centre and further information. If required you can cancel your appointment from within the app.

You can order self test kits to your home and submit your results straight from the dashboard. Lastly the app can also be used as a COVID-19 passport to check in to restaurants and POIs. It would alert you if you had been in a high risk area and reflect this on your risk status