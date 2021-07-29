Aleksandar Savic

Šta nam Teško

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Šta nam Teško latin calligraphy sign identity handlettering icon set design illustration branding 3d 2d vector font typo typography letter lettering symbol mark logo
Šta nam Teško latin calligraphy sign identity handlettering icon set design illustration branding 3d 2d vector font typo typography letter lettering symbol mark logo
Download color palette
  1. Sta nam Tesko Red.png
  2. SNT red.png

Шта нам Тешко (it's not hard for us), both Latin alphabet.
Meaning: When a group of people joins together, there’s nothing we can not do. Nothing’s hard when you have your team to back you up.

D87414452033cd4dfeab3364c24cd1b9
Rebound of
SNT typo
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like