SNT typo

SNT typo script calligraphy sign identity handlettering icon set design illustration branding 3d 2d vector font typo typography letter lettering symbol mark logo
ŠNT - Sta nam tesko (it's not hard for us), both Cyrillic and Latin alphabet.
Meaning: When a group of people joins together, there’s nothing we can not do. Nothing’s hard when you have your team to back you up.

#ШНТ typo
