Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniik Yasinev

DIEVO Agency • Rebranding

Daniik Yasinev
Daniik Yasinev
  • Save
DIEVO Agency • Rebranding identity rebranding redesign typorgraphy stationary branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

DIEVO is more than a full-circle-service digital agency. And as a party of the team I did some refreshing work to adapt it's brand with a current situation and market!

• logo
• typography
• brand stationery
• web-design

Stay tuned for more shots :)

Daniik Yasinev
Daniik Yasinev

More by Daniik Yasinev

View profile
    • Like