Daria Krav
Oak & Bluebird

Landing page - Migraine & Headache Tracking App - Weather report

Daria Krav
Oak & Bluebird
Daria Krav for Oak & Bluebird
Hire Us
  • Save
Landing page - Migraine & Headache Tracking App - Weather report tracking design studio dark ui dark landing page report weather healthcare health illustration design web design interface ux ui
Download color palette

Take a glance at a website for the mobile application helping users to tracks all aspects of their migraine. The interface is made in the dark theme for the comfort of the migraine warriors, visuals hierarchy and custom illustrations makes the user experience even more pleasant. Stay tuned to see more!

Your Oak & Bluebird 💙
https://obluebird.com/

Oak & Bluebird | Instagram | Behance | Facebook

7272d6ddea26f3e9a09d6c8f1c4a54c4
Rebound of
Website for Migraine Buddy - Migraine & Headache Tracking App
By Daria Krav
Oak & Bluebird
Oak & Bluebird
Design that makes the Difference
Hire Us

More by Oak & Bluebird

View profile
    • Like