Website for Migraine Buddy - Migraine & Headache Tracking App

Website for Migraine Buddy - Migraine & Headache Tracking App intro home page mobile app dark ui layout illustration design healthcare interface health tracking design studio ux ui app website
Download color palette

Take a glance at a website for the mobile application helping users to tracks all aspects of their migraine. The interface is made in the dark theme for the comfort of the migraine warriors, visuals hierarchy and custom illustrations makes the user experience even more pleasant. Stay tuned to see more!

https://obluebird.com/

