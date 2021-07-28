Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Güneş Özcan

Aa-choo! the Game 🕹️

Aa-choo! the Game 🕹️ kids blender machine video game 3d art weekly warm-up design game logo dribbble weekly warm up weekly warmup c4d cinema 4d character 3d arcade isometric low poly low poly 3d illustration
We created this video game concept with my friend while ago. (All visuals by me) Today, I made this low poly arcade machine for our old game design project. I modified things and logo a little bit to look like retro but also futuristic. Btw, the game was actually playable on Ipad Air2, follow the link to see the video capture.
>>>Full project<<<

Get in touch:
Instagram | Istock | Society6 | Behance | Etsy

Rebound of
Design a logo for a retro video-game arcade.
By Dribbble
