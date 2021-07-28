Aa-choo! the Game 🕹️

We created this video game concept with my friend while ago. (All visuals by me) Today, I made this low poly arcade machine for our old game design project. I modified things and logo a little bit to look like retro but also futuristic. Btw, the game was actually playable on Ipad Air2, follow the link to see the video capture.

