It's time for your next design prompt, Dribbblers!
This week, your challenge is to design a logo for a retro video-game arcade.
Name the arcade whatever you like, and create a custom logo design inspired by a retro aesthetic.
Have fun, get creative, and share your design with the rest of the community.
We can't wait to see what you create!
Use this week’s warm-up prompt to flex your design muscles and hone your skills. Work however you want, but keep it low-stress and fun!
Design something and hit the button above to Rebound this shot before August 2 to participate in this week’s prompt!
Check out all of this week’s Weekly Warm-Up community submissions below, and keep an eye out for our blog recap and social features!