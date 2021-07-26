Official Playoff
Dribbble

Design a logo for a retro video-game arcade.

by Dribbble on Jul 26, 2021

Illo 4x

It's time for your next design prompt, Dribbblers!


This week, your challenge is to design a logo for a retro video-game arcade.


Name the arcade whatever you like, and create a custom logo design inspired by a retro aesthetic.


Have fun, get creative, and share your design with the rest of the community.

We can't wait to see what you create!

How to participate

Learn More Here!
1

Design

Use this week’s warm-up prompt to flex your design muscles and hone your skills. Work however you want, but keep it low-stress and fun!

2

Rebound

Design something and hit the button above to Rebound this shot before August 2 to participate in this week’s prompt!

3

Explore

Check out all of this week’s Weekly Warm-Up community submissions below, and keep an eye out for our blog recap and social features!

13 Rebounds
View all Rebounds
  1. Retrocrash arcade weekly warmup retro arcade logo icon graphic design illustration vector design
    Sign up
    Retrocrash arcade
  2. Penny's Pinball Arcade - Weekly Warmup arcade pinball cyber city sunset retro wave synthwave 1980s 1980 vintage retro branding illustrator illustration vector design
    Penny's Pinball Arcade - Weekly Warmup
  3. Weekly Warm-Up | Retro Logo for Retro Game Arcade gaming orange arcade retro figma gradient clean dribbble weekly warmup vector logo illustration branding professional design
    Weekly Warm-Up | Retro Logo for Retro Game Arcade
  4. Weekly Warmup - Retro GoWarrior Game branding vector illustration dribbble creative weekly warm-up
    Weekly Warmup - Retro GoWarrior Game
  5. Weekly Warm - retro video-game arcade vector illustration creative design branding graphic design logo
    Sign up
    Weekly Warm - retro video-game arcade
  6. Atari VCS 800 Rebirth black dark gray red deep volumetric neon minimal clean ui ux product design atari game retro cyberpunk branding animation
    Sign up
    Atari VCS 800 Rebirth
  7. Frogger Arcade Logo - Prompt #76
    Frogger Arcade Logo - Prompt #76
  8. Builder | Weekly warm-up #76 retro game builder illustration figma dribbbleweeklywarmup
    Builder | Weekly warm-up #76
  9. Ultra-Rad Arcade Logo branding graphic design 2d logo
    Ultra-Rad Arcade Logo
  10. VintG vector vintage game arcade branding logo flat graphic design graphic design
    VintG
  11. Time walker arcade branding logo design
    Time walker arcade
  12. Retro Arcade Logo graphic design vaporwave throwback gaming arcade st. louis pink blue purple dribbbleweeklywarmup design branding 80s retro logo photoshop illustrator
    Retro Arcade Logo
  13. Jump Reto Arcade Logo vector branding logo
    Jump Reto Arcade Logo