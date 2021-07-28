Hiring Platform

Hi, everyone!

If you’re looking for some staff members to hire, then you should come check this platform.

You can apply different filters to search for candidates having the required qualifications.

By clicking on a specific person, you shall see some details, say, the date and time of the interview, a staff member who conducted it, evaluation records, etc.

It’s also possible to add more candidates indicating whether they already had the first interview, specify the results, and point out if they managed to successfully pass that stage.

Do you think this is something you’d like to try?

