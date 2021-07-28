Hiring Platform

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi, everyone!
It’s a new day and here’s another cool shot for you!
If you’re looking for some staff members to hire, then you should come check this platform.
You can apply different filters to search for candidates having the required qualifications.
By clicking on a specific person, you shall see some details, say, the date and time of the interview, a staff member who conducted it, evaluation records, etc.
It’s also possible to add more candidates indicating whether they already had the first interview, specify the results, and point out if they managed to successfully pass that stage.
Do you think this is something you’d like to try?
Thanks for the work Alexandr Kolomoets.
Enjoy it!
Press "L" to inspire us! ;)
