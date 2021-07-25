MOKA UIUX worked on this platform on two phases, UX/UI.

UX PHASE:

MOKA UIUX, applied a design thinking on the product design, where MOKA UIUX followed a UX process with the following five key phases:

-Product definition

-Research

-Analysis

-Design

-Validation

UI PHASE:

MOKA UIUX followed the wireframes strategy that can be defined as outlines that show the designs layout and functions. Since initial testing and feedback is used, these Mockups will mimic the final design.

MOKA UIUX made this prototyped version where it is essentially made and scaled-down of the final product. A simulation or sample version which allows you to test your ideas and designs before you get them developed.

MOKA UIUX worked on this IOT platform that provides the user with a center point where they can view and control their connected sensors. It consists of three divisions, each provide a certain features for its owners that in this case are: The admin, the client, and the employee.

Full Project Here:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122258159/IOT-Platform-By-MOKA