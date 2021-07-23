WorkPass dock for tablet

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
I worked on transforming WorkPass app for tablet. The main puzzle to solve was how to transform tab bar navigation for a larger screen. We decided to use a dock that sticks to six positions of the screen. This posed some new interaction challenges. I used Protopie to create a prototype that defines all-new interaction patterns.

