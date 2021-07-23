WorkPass dock for tablet

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I worked on transforming WorkPass app for tablet. The main puzzle to solve was how to transform tab bar navigation for a larger screen. We decided to use a dock that sticks to six positions of the screen. This posed some new interaction challenges. I used Protopie to create a prototype that defines all-new interaction patterns.