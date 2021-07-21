Logo Design for Tinkerworks, unused proposal.

Tinkerworks is a creative team specialized in software development. They are hip and fun and passionate and energetic and want to embrace this with a suiting identity design.

Unfortunately this concept went unused. Still love to share this as I really liked the simplicity of it's approach.

This concept is currently available for purchase. Feel free to reach out via DM or email: info@jeroenvaneerden.nl

Jeroen