Tinkerworks - Logo Design v4

Logo Design for Tinkerworks, round 4.
Tinkerworks is a creative team specialized in software development. They are hip and fun and passionate and energetic and want to embrace this with a suiting identity design.
As the project is still ongoing, i'd love to hear your thoughts and potentially points of feedback. If you ever seen a similar concept, please let me know as well.
J.