Tinkerworks - Logo Design v4

Logo Design for Tinkerworks, round 4.

Tinkerworks is a creative team specialized in software development. They are hip and fun and passionate and energetic and want to embrace this with a suiting identity design.

As the project is still ongoing, i'd love to hear your thoughts and potentially points of feedback. If you ever seen a similar concept, please let me know as well.

J.

Rebound of
Tinkerworks - Logo Concept v3
By Jeroen van Eerden
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Freelance Logo Designer from the Netherlands
