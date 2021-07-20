Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Diana Terry

Pucker Up Tequila Lemonade

Diana Terry
Diana Terry
Pucker Up Tequila Lemonade rebound logo illustration branding design graphic design
First rebound challenge! I wanted to try a hand drawn logo to combine my illustration and design skills. Would love to explore it further but hey, its a fun start! Kind of obsessed with the pink.

Rebound of
Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.
By Dribbble
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Diana Terry
Diana Terry
Senior UI Designer, Illustrator, Optimist
